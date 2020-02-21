|
|
Dr. Abraham Joseph Madkour, 89, a long-standing member of the Manchester, Vermont, community died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on February 18. Abe was the loving husband of Brenda Ralph for more than 61 years, as well as the father of seven children and two grandchildren. He was civic-minded throughout his residency in Manchester for nearly 60 years. With his kind smile and gentle demeanor, Abe's contagious sense of humor, hearty laugh, humility and caring nature made those around him feel comfortable and special. After retiring from dentistry in 2005, Abe cherished his time with Brenda, and the two of them traveled, visited children, attended mass, watched their favorite New England sports teams, and tended to their beautiful gardens and yard. Abe also loved time on the tennis and bocce court with friends, and, his favorite, exploring new recipes and cooking, especially Lebanese cuisine.
Abe was born in Bennington, Vermont, on March 5, 1930, the second child of Elias (Louis) and Louise Madkour. His parents emigrated from Lebanon before they settled in Bennington, where his father opened a grocery, Madkour's Market. From a young age, Abe worked tirelessly at the family market with his brother, Joseph, on Bennington's Main Street. Abe graduated from Benn High in 1948 and became the first member of his family to go to college, attending St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT, where he graduated in 1952. Early in his young life, he knew he wanted to practice dentistry, and after St. Michael's, he attended Loyola Dental School in Chicago.
After Loyola, Madkour served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army, where he achieved the rank of a Captain Army dentist. He was stationed at the U.S. base in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 1957, where he medically attended to military members and their families. It was during this time that he proposed to his high-school sweetheart, Brenda June Ralph, of Bennington, who left Vermont and flew to Germany where the two were married in a simple Chapel surrounded by a few friends in 1958.
The couple welcomed four children, who were born in Heidelberg, Germany. After his service, the two returned to Vermont and settled in Manchester. The two would have three more children in Manchester. Abe started his dental career working for the late Dr. Isley Zecher, before establishing his own practice and serving the surrounding community for more than 50 years. He was known for his hard work, meticulous and compassionate care, with his wife Brenda, serving as his office manager. His integrity, professionalism and kindness were well-known throughout the community, and he retired from his practice that was situated on Main Street in Manchester in 2005.
Abe and Brenda focused on family, and were also charitable and hospitable leaders in Manchester, opening their home for friends and visitors. Abe was an active contributor to his community. He was a member of the Manchester Elementary School Board, where all seven of his children attended, and served as Board Chair for a year. He served as a member and president of the Mt. Laurel school for the intellectually and physically disabled in Manchester for over 35 years, and he was elected Selectman for the Town of Manchester. Abe also sat on the Board of Directors for the First Vermont Bank for 10 years.
Abe and Brenda were devout Catholics. They were faithful members of St Paul's Parish on Bonnet Street in Manchester, where Abe taught catechism, was one of the first Eucharist Lay Ministers and continued to serve as an altar boy until the age of 87. Throughout their travels, Abe and Brenda made it a point to attend mass wherever they were.
Abe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda, and his seven children: Christopher of Huntsville, Alabama, Christine (Tina) and her husband, Marc Companion of South Burlington, Vermont; Mark of Scottsdale, Arizona; Michael of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Stephen and his wife, Jenny, of Portland, Oregon, Katherine of Manchester, Vermont, and Abraham of Charlotte, North Carolina. He also took great pride is his grandchildren.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Keith Michl and Dr. Keisuke Shirai (DHMC) for their compassionate care during Abe's illness.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00am at Christ The King Catholic Church, 398 Bonnet Street, Manchester, Vermont. A reception will immediately follow at The Equinox Hotel. Remembrances may be made to the Carthusian Foundation; The Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory and the Huntsville Museum of Art.
Arrangements are in the care of Mahar & Son Funeral Home, Inc in Manchester. Online condolences can be shared at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Feb. 21, 2020