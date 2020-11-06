Albert Raymond Cartwright, 91, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Saturday, October 31, 2020. Al proudly served his country as a US Army veteran of the Korean War. In 1959, he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree from Newark College of Engineering. He worked for Local 262 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and was a founding partner of Electrical Associates Inc. In May 1950, Al married his high school sweetheart, Betty M. Miller. They adored one another and together they lived a life of laughter, respect and true commitment for over 50 years, until Betty passed in 2001. After living in New Jersey for 75 years, he moved to the tiny town of Peru, Vermont. He cherished his home, flowers, his community of friends and neighbors, the beautiful winters and peaceful lifestyle in Vermont. Al's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. He was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox, the NY Mets and the Green Bay Packers. Al had a passion for history and reading, learning new things, painting and woodworking. His legacy and zest for life will live on through his family, who considered him their "hero". Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Deborah and husband Hank Szwarc, Karen and husband Jon Perhach, Bruce and wife Linda, David and wife Kathleen; and eight grandchildren, Tim and wife Claire, Tyler, Christopher, Lindsay and husband Kyle, Allison, Zachary, Steven, and Matthew. The final years of Al's life were filled with love and light with Jan Georgett. Together they enjoyed conversation, winters in Florida, Paris, quiet reading time, Hapgood Pond, and spending time with each other's families. It was Al's wishes to have a very simple service for immediate family. During the holiday season, he often donated to the Vermont Foodbank so that others could share a meal together. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to the Vermont Foodbank, www.vtfoodbank.org
