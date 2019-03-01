Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Manchester
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Johnson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alexander Johnson Obituary
Alexander Johnson 58 a resident of Manchester Center passed away peacefully on Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Albany (NY) Medical Center due to unforeseen medical complications. The only son of Elex and Nancy (Durden) Johnson, Alex was born in Valdosta, Georgia on January 28, 1961. At a young age, he relocated with his family to the Manchester area where he graduated from Burr & Burton, Class of 1979. While at Burr & Burton, he excelled in sports where he was an outstanding basketball player who achieved many accomplishments including All- State Teams and setting school records, in addition to basketball, he was a stand out on the football team as well. For many years, he worked alongside his father in the family business - Johnson and Son Landscaping. Alex loved music, traveling, time spent with his family and going to motorcycle races with his sons Alexander and Eli. He leaves his parents Elex and Nancy Johnson of Manchester Center, sons Alexander and Eli Johnson both of Manchester Center, a cousin who was like a brother Carl Johnson of Manchester Center, aunts, uncles, cousins and may close friends. Funeral service and Celebration of Alex's life will be held on Sunday March 2 at 2pm at the First Baptist Church of Manchester. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-6pm at Brewster Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place Manchester Center. In honor of Alex's love of sports and athletic accomplishments while at Burr & Burton memorial gifts may be made to Burr & Burton Academy to support their basketball program c/o Brewster Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now