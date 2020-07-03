Ann Clement (Robinson) Clay died peacefully on May 26, 2020. Ann was born June 19, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Agnes Richardson Clement and William Farr Robinson. Her Philadelphia childhood included periods in Groton, MA, and Oxford, England. After her parents divorced in the 1930's, her mother married C. Jared Ingersoll, also of Philadelphia, in 1942. She and her younger sister Ellen thereby gained four step-siblings, Anna, Gainor, Sally and Jared, who was killed in World War II.



Ann graduated from Vassar College in 1947 with a B.A. in Art History, where her interests included reporting and editing for the Vassar Chronicle, stage management, and politics. She married George Roberts Clay on June 12, 1948.They lived in New York City, Cooperstown, NY, and Princeton, NJ, where they spent more than a decade tending children, animals, gardens and fruit trees at Long Hill Farm. In 1964, they moved to Wild Farm, over 100 acres of woods and fields with an 1809 farmhouse in Manchester, Vermont. They had seven children between 1949 and 1970. Divorced in 1990, Ann and George remained friends and enjoyed sharing their love for children and grandchildren.



Ann had a passion for producing things of value from the land that was influenced by agrarian and back-to-the land writings. She became expert at growing and preserving food, raising animals, spinning and weaving, and sugaring. She was a self-taught gourmet cook, and instilled a love of good food in all her children.



Ann's fascination with domestic history detective work led her to take an archeology course, and subsequently she became an experienced digger, participating during summers at colonial warsites. She was especially proud of identifying pieces of a Meissen porcelain cup at Mt. Independence, VT, that led to a better understanding of who was encamped there in 1777.



Ann had a formidable intellect and a deep curiosity that was fed by the pile of books stacked on her bedside table. She held strong beliefs that she acted on by, for example, converting a car to electric power in the early 1990's. She spoke fluent French, adored France, and encouraged a love of travel in all her children. She was fond of train travel and went on cross-country trips in the United States and Canada. Vacations at her parents' summer home in Maine forged strong intergenerational family bonds that persist today.



Ann served on the boards of the Vermont Sheep Breeders Association and the Vermont Maple Sugarmakers Association, and was an early supporter of the Northeast Organic Farming Association's Vermont chapter. She also served on the board of the Vermont Archeological Society and was a founding member of the Mt. Independence Coalition.



Wild Farm enabled Ann to fully express her values and share her knowledge; all who spent time with her there took lasting lessons and memories from the experience. She made sure the gardens, orchard, pastures, sugarbush, and tree farm were productive and managed for the long term. After extensive research, she restored much of the Federal period farmhouse and enjoyed experimenting with traditional hearth cooking and baking in the chimney oven. Through thousands of choices over decades, she created an aesthetic that was understated and purposeful. Ann used farm-grown ingredients to produce French-inspired meals that sustained her family and became the focal point for traditions that welcomed friends, strangers, and new generations, especially sugaring, cidering, and Thanksgiving. In summer, dinner was always late; there was too much weeding to be done.



As she grew less capable of working outdoors, Ann leaned more heavily on other pastimes such as watching her beloved Red Sox, and on family, who keep Wild Farm active to this day. In 2017, Ann moved to The Residence at Shelburne Bay where she was fortunate to have family visitors and her cat with her in her final days, and to have the indefatigable support of and care from family and caregivers.



Ann was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, and her friend and former husband George. Survivors include her seven children, Langdon, Catharine (Kate), Owen, Ellen, Sarah, Abby, and Clem; 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be planned when gatherings in person are safe. Memorial donations in Ann's name made to NOFA-Vt, Shelburne Farms, or Mt. Independence Coalition would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store