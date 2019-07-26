|
Ann Hodgkinson Low, 75, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Calvin D. Low entered into eternal rest Friday, July 19, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Vermont. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL.
Ann was born September 18, 1943 in Boston, MA the daughter of the late William Sampson Hodgkinson and Jane Davis Hodgkinson.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Calvin Dodge Low of Charleston, SC; two sons, Donald Cutler Low and his wife, Tammy of Napa, CA and Curtis Hodgkinson Low and his wife, Tara of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Peter Hodgkinson of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Cutler Low, Tanner Low, Hannah Low and Grace Low.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 26 to Aug. 16, 2019