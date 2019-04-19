|
Anna was a resident of Manchester, Vermont and was a committed supporter of local artistic and intellectual activities, such as the Manchester Music Festival, the Community Library, the Monday Club and several reading groups. She was an art connoisseur who loved museums and galleries. Anna's passion for gardening ensured that her garden bloomed throughout the summer, and that her beloved birds were resident for watching. Anna was born in 1933 in Rapallo, Italy to Bob Gesinus, a Dutch painter, and Elizabeth Boettiger an illustrator of children books.
As World War II approached, her parents moved to South America, first to Chile and later to Bolivia where her father was Dutch ambassador. Thus, her passion for languages leading to fluency in French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese and English. In Chile she taught at the Santiago College. Later, in Peru, she joined the local United Nations office which led to her moving to the UN in New York, soon becoming head of the Editing Unit of the Public Administration Division. There she met Axel Mundigo, whom she married in 1958. They had two children, Vivianne born in 1965 and Christian born in 1967.
After a decade in New York City, the couple moved first to Ithaca, and later Albany, NY. Anna taught languages at Cornell University. Later she became a translator of scientific journals for the Population Council in New York, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the American Museum of Natural History, among others. Anna supplemented her language expertise with studies in gerontology.
In the 1970's, the family relocated to Rio de Janeiro, one of a series of international moves that included Mexico City and Geneva, Switzerland, where she could indulge her love of skiing. Anna was a veritable art historian and avid traveler. She took the family through the Matto Grosso in Brazil, explored Bolivia, and other Latin American destinations such as Machu Pichu. Later, fascinated by Japan's culture, the couple visited that country's unique variety of temples and gardens. Frequent travel followed their retirement to Vermont in the late 1990's, with trips to Europe, explorations of Russia, India and China and, more recently, Patagonia.
Anna leaves a huge vacuum in a family that loves and admires her capacity to share her worldly views and adventures. Her children, and grandchildren, Lauren and Sabrina Farmer, Fisher, Ryker and Marin Mundigo will miss her enormously.
A service for Anna will be held in early June, by invitation, at the United Church of Dorset. Please do not send flowers. If you wish to honor her consider contributing to the Anna M. Mundigo Cello Fellowship Fund established with the Manchester Music Festival. Contributions to the fund can be made online www.mmfvt.org (choose give from the menu) or mailed to the Manchester Music Festival, PO Box 33, Manchester, VT 05254.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 19 to May 10, 2019