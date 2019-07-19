|
Anne (Wogs) Morgan August, resident of Shelburne, VT, formerly of Stowe and Dorset, VT, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 at the age of 96 years.
Anne was born September 28, 1922 in New York, NY, to Junius Spencer Morgan, III and Louise Converse Morgan. Her great-grandfather was American financier J. P. Morgan. Anne was raised in Glen Cove and New York, NY and graduated from the Chapin School in New York, N.Y.
After touring post-WW II Europe by car - under the auspices of her father, a Captain of the O.S.S., Anne managed the storied Foster Place ski lodge in Stowe, VT, in the 1950s. This rambling farm house became a coveted inn for early adventurous skiers including the future Aga Khan and other "train-setter" friends from New York.
In the 1960s and '70s, Anne raised and showed Labrador Retrievers in Stowe and was a principal force in establishing the Champlain Dog Club, serving as a Delegate to the American Kennel Club for many years. Also in the 1970s, while in her fifties, Anne earned a degree in Anthropology from the University of Vermont. Her studies and interest in diverse cultures impelled her travel to Polynesia among other countries.
By 1983, Anne had moved to Dorset, VT where she married the widower Robert Frederick August after they met in the Dorset Church choir loft. Known to family and friends as Wogs and Bogs, they enjoyed 18 years together traveling, gardening, enjoying family and three dogs.
In 2000, Anne became a resident of Wake Robin Retirement Community in Shelburne, VT, where she continued traveling, pursuing the arts, gardening and living independently until several weeks before her death.
As a talented artist specializing in sculpture and pastels, Anne was a long time artist/member/supporter of the Southern Vermont Arts Center and major benefactor of Island Arts in North Hero, VT. She generously supported the Dorset Historical Society, Vermont Nursing Association and scores of other charitable organizations - keeping close tabs on their endeavors.
Anne was preceded in death by her brother John P. Morgan, II, his wife Claire (Ober), sister Louise Morgan Rankin, husband Robert F. August, stepdaughter Melinda August Zancan of Venice, Italy, and nephew Junius Clark.
She is survived by her step-son-in-law Lorenzo Carlo Zancan of Venice, Italy, step-children Suzanne August and Diedrich August of East Rupert, VT, nephew Frederick Morgan (Cindy) of Shelburne, VT, niece Leah Hook, Langstaff (Stephen) of Dorset, VT, cousin Jessie Schilling of Shelburne, VT, and several grand and great-grand nieces, nephews and step-grand and great-grand-chldren.
A Memorial Service was held Saturday June 15 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne, VT, The Right Rev. Dr. Frederick P. Moser, Rector.
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 19 to Aug. 9, 2019