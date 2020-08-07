1/1
Barbara Jo Riley
1941 - 2020
Barbara Jo Riley, 79, a former resident of Dorset, VT and New York, passed away July 29, 2020 at her home in West Stockbridge, MA. Barbara was born in North Kansas City, Missouri on January 1, 1941, one of three daughters of the late Edwin and Gladys (Hash) Riley. She attended local schools, and received an honorary degree from the University of Vermont in 2001. Barbara was passionate about bringing people together for joyous celebrations and building bridges across many communities. In recent years, she enjoyed spending time with her adored grandchildren and cherished rescue dogs. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and her love of art, music, and throwing festive parties. She was a great friend to many.Barbara was an interior designer with a flair for the decorative arts. She was a significant philanthropist and served on many charitable Boards. Barbara was a long-time supporter of Citymeals-on-Wheels, Bide-a-Wee Animal Shelter and the Animal Medical Center. She sponsored the Riley Rink in Manchester, VT and the Riley-Levin Children's Garden in northern Manhattan. She was dedicated to supporting education and the arts in southern VT, Santa Fe, NM and beyond. She attended the Montreux Jazz Festival for many seasons, and donated an important series of sculptures of jazz greats in honor of the Festival and its founder. Barbara is preceded in death by her sister Patricia (Patty) Ann McClendon of Clinton, Missouri. Barbara is survived by her children Michael Levin and his wife Dana of Irvington, NY and Anna Nicholson and her husband Peter of Manchester Center, VT; her sister JoAnn Elio and her husband Ciro of Mineola, NY; her grandchildren Joe and Sam Nicholson, and Julia and Theodore Levin; and her beloved dogs Willy and Paco. Barbara will come home to rest in peace in Vermont and a private burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Dorset, with a celebration of Barbara's life to be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts in Barbara's memory may be given to the Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Animal Medical Center, or any of the charitable causes about which she cared so deeply for, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.



Published in The Manchester Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
