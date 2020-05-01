Bernard Fine
1926 - 2020
Bernard Fine of Northampton, MA (formerly of Harvard and Weston) died on April 23.

Bud was born in Hartford on November 2, 1926 and grew up in the Forest Park neighborhood of Springfield. He served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific in the final months of WWII. He graduated from American International College (AIC) in Springfield, and received a Ph.D. from Boston University.

For 38 years, Bud was a research psychologist at the U.S. Army Institute of Environmental Medicine in Natick, conducting studies in human performance under environmental stress. Bud lived for 20 years in Harvard, MA with his first wife Eleanor (Walker) and children Rachel and Jonathan. Some years after Eleanor's death, Bud married Diane Hubbard, and enjoyed 20 music-filled years with her in Weston and then Northampton. Diane died in 2009.

Bud is survived by his children Rachel Fine Moore of Ashfield, MA and Jonathan Fine of Dorset, VT, and six grandchildren. Burial in Harvard, MA will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society or the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Published in The Manchester Journal on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ellie and Rachel,
My sincere sympathies go out to you both and your family. He sounds like an amazing man that had a wonderful life.
Laurie Circosta
Family
We knew Bud for almost 15 years.
He was a good friend and a good neighbor at The Yale House in Northampton.
Makes us happy that we were able to visit him last June at Lathrop after he moved there.
He was a special person. We will miss him.
We will remember him for his smile.
And - he made other people smile.
We miss breakfasts with him at Sylvester's.
He would frequently come sit with us on our patio, taking a break from the gardening he loved to do, and have an iced tea and just chat for a while.
He is a friend who is already missed.
Anne & Buck Deggendorf
