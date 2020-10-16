Brian Duncan Lloyd, attorney and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Washington, DC on October 5, 2020. He was the son of Duncan Lloyd and the late Arlene Bachman.
Brian was born August 12, 1966 in New York and in 1969 moved with his parents and sister to Sunderland, Vermont.
He was a 1984 graduate of Burr & Burton Academy where he was a member of the varsity soccer team. In 1988 Brian obtained a BA from the University of Rhode Island. He would later go on to receive his Juris Doctor from American University, Washington College of Law in 1995. He received admission to the Bar in Maryland and Washington, DC in 1996 and 1998 respectively, where he practiced law up until his passing. According to many colleagues, he was 'a brilliant lawyer", "an activist who pursued societal justice" and "a true defender of liberty". He was most notably a member of the Roger Stone legal team.
Brian has been described by many as "dynamic", "witty", "irreverent", "kind hearted", "stubborn", "inherently-just", "endlessly-inquisitive", "a source of advice", "funny", and "unfailingly-loyal".
His passions were numerous and diverse. His knowledge on the assassination of JFK rivaled the best. And don't get him started on conspiracy theories, you would be held captive for hours. His love for cats, both domesticated and wild, began at a very young age. He even spoke about starting a Big Cat Sanctuary in Costa Rica someday. From our annual family trips to see the New England Patriots play when we were young, a lifelong fan was born. During his high school years he found another great passion, The Grateful Dead. He could always be found listening to some bootleg concert. Brian loved travel and adventure. According to those with whom he has traveled, Brian was a "bold explorer" with "an insatiable curiosity" and "an unquenchable need to know new things".
Survivors include his father Duncan Lloyd of Wilton, NY; his sister Erin Moller and her husband Kurt and their children, Duncan, Peter and Abigail of Middle Grove, NY; several aunts and cousins; and numerous great friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving mother Arlene Bachman who passed in 2017. Also predeceasing him in recent years were his most cherished Bengal cats, Ruby and Oswald.
At the request of the family services will be private.
Cherish the memories, share the stories and celebrate the life that was Brian's.
Those who wish to remember Brian in a special way can contribute to the Big Cat Rescue, a non- profit educational sanctuary, by visiting bigcatrescue.org