Brian Duncan Lloyd
1966 - 2020
Brian Duncan Lloyd, attorney and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, 54, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Washington, DC on October 5, 2020. He was the son of Duncan Lloyd and the late Arlene Bachman.

Brian was born August 12, 1966 in New York and in 1969 moved with his parents and sister to Sunderland, Vermont.

He was a 1984 graduate of Burr & Burton Academy where he was a member of the varsity soccer team. In 1988 Brian obtained a BA from the University of Rhode Island. He would later go on to receive his Juris Doctor from American University, Washington College of Law in 1995. He received admission to the Bar in Maryland and Washington, DC in 1996 and 1998 respectively, where he practiced law up until his passing. According to many colleagues, he was 'a brilliant lawyer", "an activist who pursued societal justice" and "a true defender of liberty". He was most notably a member of the Roger Stone legal team.

Brian has been described by many as "dynamic", "witty", "irreverent", "kind hearted", "stubborn", "inherently-just", "endlessly-inquisitive", "a source of advice", "funny", and "unfailingly-loyal".

His passions were numerous and diverse. His knowledge on the assassination of JFK rivaled the best. And don't get him started on conspiracy theories, you would be held captive for hours. His love for cats, both domesticated and wild, began at a very young age. He even spoke about starting a Big Cat Sanctuary in Costa Rica someday. From our annual family trips to see the New England Patriots play when we were young, a lifelong fan was born. During his high school years he found another great passion, The Grateful Dead. He could always be found listening to some bootleg concert. Brian loved travel and adventure. According to those with whom he has traveled, Brian was a "bold explorer" with "an insatiable curiosity" and "an unquenchable need to know new things".

Survivors include his father Duncan Lloyd of Wilton, NY; his sister Erin Moller and her husband Kurt and their children, Duncan, Peter and Abigail of Middle Grove, NY; several aunts and cousins; and numerous great friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother Arlene Bachman who passed in 2017. Also predeceasing him in recent years were his most cherished Bengal cats, Ruby and Oswald.

At the request of the family services will be private.

Cherish the memories, share the stories and celebrate the life that was Brian's.

Those who wish to remember Brian in a special way can contribute to the Big Cat Rescue, a non- profit educational sanctuary, by visiting bigcatrescue.org

Published in The Manchester Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
Brian and I grew up in the tiny town of Sunderland Vt. We met in kindergarten and remained friends though out High School. We lost touch after High School graduation, only seeing each other a few times after. His passing came as a shock, way too young to leave this earth. Our thoughts go out to Mr. Lloyd and Erin and family. Fondly, Howie Beach.
HOWIE BEACH
Friend
October 14, 2020
I can relate to costa rica we talked about it. He and I shared parallel lives. Professionally lifestyle and attitude with exception of him being on the other side of the isle and we never bucked horns on that because friendships go beyond that.
Duane Caraballo
Friend
October 14, 2020
Brian was a great friend. We spent special times in D.C. and Dallas. It hurts my heart that he is gone too soon. He was a brother that will be sorely missed by myself and all of us that he touched. Farewell until the next place we shall meet.
Marty Eichler
Friend
October 13, 2020
Brian was my best friend in our formative DC days, hanging out listening to music, taking trips to events or hikes, and honing our argumentative skills over the controversies that drove our idealism for justice. I was his roommate when he became a lawyer, friend when he developed his practice, and buddy even though careers and families took us down our individual paths. I admired his passion, court trial success, and uncompromising willingness to follow where the truth led on any issue. I miss him terribly. Go with God, Brian. You will never be forgotten.
Charles D. Frohman
Friend
October 13, 2020
Although I only knew him for a few years, before I left Manchester, Vt. and BBS (as it was called back in the day)...he was a great friend to many of my guy friends and will remain so for life. I loved talking to him, his brain was so before his time. We shared a love for the same music, and I loved dancing with him. I only reconnected at BBS reunions and gosh, did he make me laugh. So proud of his amazing accomplishments and so sad that the angels needed him now. He will do wonders for them. He will always be missed and forever in my heart and memories.
Tracy Torregrossa -Brandt
Friend
October 13, 2020
You left us way too early. While you may have found the answers we both sought, I still don’t know. I will miss your cleaver insight and your unique way of approaching the mysteries that the world sends us. Most of all I will miss our friendship. That’s not true, I will cherish our friendship forever. Rest In Peace Brian
Geno
Friend
