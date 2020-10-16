Although I only knew him for a few years, before I left Manchester, Vt. and BBS (as it was called back in the day)...he was a great friend to many of my guy friends and will remain so for life. I loved talking to him, his brain was so before his time. We shared a love for the same music, and I loved dancing with him. I only reconnected at BBS reunions and gosh, did he make me laugh. So proud of his amazing accomplishments and so sad that the angels needed him now. He will do wonders for them. He will always be missed and forever in my heart and memories.

Tracy Torregrossa -Brandt

Friend