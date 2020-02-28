Home

McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
(518) 854-3555
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
249 North Main St.
Salem, NY
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
More Obituaries for Burt Geraghty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burt R. Geraghty


1925 - 2020
Burt R. Geraghty Obituary
West Rupert, VT - Burt R. Geraghty, 94, loving husband, our Dad and Pop-Pop peacefully passed away at his beloved Vermont residence on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 to eternally rest in the love of God. Beatrice M. Geraghty, his wife of 67 years, and adoring family were by his side.

Burt was born with his identical twin brother, George, on October 9, 1925 in Rockville Center, NY, the son of George F. Sr. and Gladys (Hunter) Geraghty.

Burt was a veteran of World War II and also the Korean Conflict serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for the Nassau County Police Dept. and was a business owner in Greenwich, NY.

He is survived by his wife Beatrice; five children, Michael E. (Judy), Stephen R. (Janet), Thomas G. (Kathleen), Susan P. and James A. Geraghty; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

There are no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Cross Church, 249 North Main St., Salem with Rev. Thomas Zelker officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at 1pm at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.

To offer condolences to the family and view Burt's full obituary, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem, NY.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Feb. 28, 2020
