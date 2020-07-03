Camilla Faunce Williams of East Dorset passed away quietly at home on June 26th after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends. She leaves behind her husband, Patrick Williams, her son, Peter Calfee, and her daughter, Lily Calfee.



Camilla came to Vermont in 1978 and found her first job restoring the gardens and clearing ski trails at Hildene. She soon started her garden design business, Design Expeditions. Over the years, she could be seen throughout the Manchester area, sculpting flower gardens at the Sirloin Saloon, Bistro Henry's, the Dorset Inn, Barrow's House, and numerous private homes.



Camilla was beloved for her warmth and her sense of humor. Her love of horses, flowers, and dogs connected her deeply to many who knew her. Even in death her spirit is still with us, galloping across a meadow or exploring the woods with her favorite dogs. May her sparkle live on in each of us as we care for the plants, animals and each other as she would.



A celebration of her beautiful life will be held on her 66th birthday, August 9th, 2020 at 3pm at her home in East Dorset. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Dorset Equine Rescue and 2nd Chance Animal Center.



