David Huntington Nichols died peacefully at his home in Manchester, VT on June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Christina S., loving father of Julia, Holly, Marion (Jeff) and Charles, doting grandfather of Robin (Lisa) Sykes-Nichols, Jin Wells and Olivia Nichols and adoring great- grandfather of Emily and Sophia Sykes-Nichols. Born in New York City, he attended The Buckley School and graduated from the Choate School. After military service, he graduated from University of Vermont and worked at Merrill Lynch and Shearson Lehman in NYC and London. He was always involved in charitable endeavors, especially conservation and educational, working with the Nichols Foundation, both in London as well as back in the USA, especially with Habitat and Vermont Humanities Council in recent years. Always a staunch churchgoer, he was a Trustee of St. John's Chapel in Manchester Village. He fought and won many health battles until this last one which was, mercifully, quick. He will be well remembered for his love of family and friends, and of stories - his and those of others! A Celebration of his Life is planned for October 12th, 2019; burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Bennington Area Habitat for Humanity P.O. Box 1159 Manchester, VT 05254 would be appreciated.
Published in The Manchester Journal from July 12 to Aug. 2, 2019