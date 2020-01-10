Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. Shea


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra L. Shea Obituary
Debra L. Shea, 63, a resident of Elm Street, passed away December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Debra will be held Tuesday January 7, 2019 at 11am at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. To help the family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up in Debra's memory https://www.gofundme.com/f/debra-l-shea. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -