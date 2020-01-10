|
|
Debra L. Shea, 63, a resident of Elm Street, passed away December 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services for Debra will be held Tuesday January 7, 2019 at 11am at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. To help the family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up in Debra's memory https://www.gofundme.com/f/debra-l-shea. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 10, 2020