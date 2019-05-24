|
DONALD E. FROST 81, lifelong resident of Manchester, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
He was born in Bennington August 10, 1937, the son of Irving and Anna (nee Stroffoleno) Frost. He attended Arlington High School and graduated with the class of 1956. He went on to join the United States Air Force and was stationed in England where he met and married his wife of 61 years Norma Barratt. Donald was a member of the Manchester Police Department from 1973 until his retirement in 1999. He also owned and operated Manchester Movers from 1963 until 2016. Donald enjoyed his summers at his home in Great Falls, Montana and was an avid golfer and hunter. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Debbie Douglass and her husband Mike of Walpole, MA, his son Dale Frost of Great Falls, MT, his brothers John Frost and David Frost, his sister Donna Stoothoff, his grandchildren Sean Douglass, Ryan Douglass, and Christine Glaze, his great-granddaughter Ava Douglass, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Doyle Frost and half-brother Irving Frost. At the request of the family there is no formal funeral service. Visiting hours for Donald will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5-7pm at Brewster Shea- Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. Interment will be private. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Donald's memory may be made to the , c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from May 24 to June 14, 2019