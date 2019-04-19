|
|
West Rupert, VT-Donald William Lourie, Sr, 98, passed peacefully from this life on April 3, 2019. Visitation with family will be Monday, April 22 from 5 -7 pm at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Salem, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Rupert Congregational Church in Rupert, Vermont. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. A lunch for guests and family will be at the Rupert Firehouse Community Building after the burial.
