Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
(518) 854-3555
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY 12865
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rupert Congregational Church
Rupert, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lourie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald W. Lourie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald W. Lourie Obituary
West Rupert, VT-Donald William Lourie, Sr, 98, passed peacefully from this life on April 3, 2019. Visitation with family will be Monday, April 22 from 5 -7 pm at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Salem, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Rupert Congregational Church in Rupert, Vermont. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery. A lunch for guests and family will be at the Rupert Firehouse Community Building after the burial.

Online guestbook at www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 19 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now