Doris T. Johnson, 75, a resident of Ways Lane, passed away April 27, 2019 at her home. Doris was born in Valdosta, GA on December 30, 1943 the daughter of the late Robert and Nancy Durden. She attended Georgia schools and graduated from Lowndes County High School. Doris enjoyed reading, attending church, watching old western movies and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Maurice Johnson of Manchester Center, her son Carl and his partner Sue Vaccaro of Manchester Center, sisters Patricia Roberts and her husband Jewel and Evelyn Davis both of Georgia and Nancy Johnson and her husband Elex of Manchester Center and her granddaughter Mikenna Johnson. Funeral services for Doris will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 3pm at the First Baptist Church in Manchester. Committal services and burial will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 in St. Mary's Cemetery in Naylor, Georgia. There are no visiting hours. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from May 10 to May 31, 2019