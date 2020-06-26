Dorothy M. Leubert
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Leubert (nee Wey) entered into eternal life on June 20, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY on February 8, 1923 to Alice (O'Connell) and Frank J. Wey, she was a resident of New Hyde Park, Long Island for much of her life. To be closer to her children, in 2013 she moved to Manchester, where she was a parishioner of Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Paul's). Predeceased by the love of her life and beloved husband of 56 years, Paul T. Leubert, Jr., as well as by her siblings Elaine (McDonald) and Francis Wey, Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness and love. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Raymond) Smith, and her son, Paul F. Leubert. She will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family as a lesson in gentleness and quiet strength. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in memory of Dorothy on Wednesday, June 24 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, with Reverend Thomas V. Mattison presiding. Interment took place at Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Christ Our Savior Parish (398 Bonnet St Manchester Center, VT, 05255). To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved