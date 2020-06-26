Dorothy M. Leubert (nee Wey) entered into eternal life on June 20, 2020. Born in the Bronx, NY on February 8, 1923 to Alice (O'Connell) and Frank J. Wey, she was a resident of New Hyde Park, Long Island for much of her life. To be closer to her children, in 2013 she moved to Manchester, where she was a parishioner of Christ Our Savior Parish (St. Paul's). Predeceased by the love of her life and beloved husband of 56 years, Paul T. Leubert, Jr., as well as by her siblings Elaine (McDonald) and Francis Wey, Dorothy leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness and love. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Raymond) Smith, and her son, Paul F. Leubert. She will also be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family as a lesson in gentleness and quiet strength. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in memory of Dorothy on Wednesday, June 24 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, with Reverend Thomas V. Mattison presiding. Interment took place at Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester. Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to Christ Our Savior Parish (398 Bonnet St Manchester Center, VT, 05255). To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.