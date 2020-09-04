Douglas Sanford Clark of South Londonderry, VT passed peacefully in his home on 8/24/2020. Douglas was born on 7/26/1952 to parents Peter Sanford Clark and Beatrice Euphemia Clark. Doug was raised in the green mountain state and attended Burr and Burton Seminary. Doug went to college at Stevens Point, WI. Many knew Douglas for his boisterous storytelling, crude humor, and big personality. His smile and laugh could fill a room. His love for music could be seen with his soulful harmonica playing and Doug's moves will always be remembered on the dance floor. He was the local wild man and was notorious for his DC punches and decadent cookies. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper, jack of all trades, and coach to the "Bad to the Bone" Bears. He was a loving man and is survived by his 4 children Forrest, Meghan, Phoebe Clark, Hunter Fillion, his granddaughter Fiona Clark, Brother Sandy Clark, and nephew Skyler Clark. Douglas was like a father to so many and will surely be missed in the community. The legend of Rude Dude will live on in our stories and memories forever. A celebration of life will be held at The Red Fox Inn on September 7th at 12-4 pm. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
.