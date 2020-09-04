1/
Douglas Sanford Clark
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Sanford Clark of South Londonderry, VT passed peacefully in his home on 8/24/2020. Douglas was born on 7/26/1952 to parents Peter Sanford Clark and Beatrice Euphemia Clark. Doug was raised in the green mountain state and attended Burr and Burton Seminary. Doug went to college at Stevens Point, WI. Many knew Douglas for his boisterous storytelling, crude humor, and big personality. His smile and laugh could fill a room. His love for music could be seen with his soulful harmonica playing and Doug's moves will always be remembered on the dance floor. He was the local wild man and was notorious for his DC punches and decadent cookies. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, trapper, jack of all trades, and coach to the "Bad to the Bone" Bears. He was a loving man and is survived by his 4 children Forrest, Meghan, Phoebe Clark, Hunter Fillion, his granddaughter Fiona Clark, Brother Sandy Clark, and nephew Skyler Clark. Douglas was like a father to so many and will surely be missed in the community. The legend of Rude Dude will live on in our stories and memories forever. A celebration of life will be held at The Red Fox Inn on September 7th at 12-4 pm. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved