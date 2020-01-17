|
|
Brookfield - Mrs. Edna Mae (Gerard) Aragi, age 87, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Danbury Hospital, surrounded by her adoring family. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to the late Simon Peter Aragi.
Mrs. Aragi was born September 3, 1932, in Bridgeport, CT, and was the daughter of the late Jules and Anna (Bergin), Gerard. She was retired, having served many years as the Vice President of Beechwood Construction, and split her time between her home in Brookfield and the cabin she and her husband built in South Londonderry, Vermont. She was an avid golfer and a U.S.G.A. course rater and enjoyed cooking for her large family and traveling the world. She had a passion for collecting antique toys and dishes throughout her adventures and sharing them with those she loved.
Mrs. Aragi is survived by her children: Sharon Porpiglia and her husband William of Goshen, Alan Aragi and his wife Donna of Woodbury, Susan Aragi of Southbury and Keith Aragi of Brookfield, her sister Anna Paradis of East Haddam, her 12 grandchildren: Andrea, Simon, Kathryn, Alan, Nicole, Victoria, Maxwell, Joseph, Alexandra, Amber, Samantha and Autumn, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Catherine Aragi-Thomas and her son in law Gerald Bruce Thomas.
A celebration of Edna's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home at 786 Federal Road in Brookfield is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a would be appreciated.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 17, 2020