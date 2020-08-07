Eileen Molloy Sharp, age 91 a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home residence, following a short illness.



Eileen was born in South Dorset, VT, March 23, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Finnegan) Molloy. She attended the University of Vermont and earned her teaching degree. She married John Sharp in 1954 and built a family of eight children and settled in Maryland. She began to substitute teach in the 1980's and continued until January 2020. In her free time, Eileen enjoyed walking, traveling both internationally and domestically, and spending time with friends and family.



She was predeceased by her husband, John Sharp. She is survived her brother, Tom Molloy of Manchester, VT; her eight children, Mike, Suzy (Jimmy), Jack, Kathy (Doug), Theresa, Maureen, Jim (Christine), and Kevin (Beth); grandchildren, Ryan and Johnny; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass was celebrated on March 6, at St. John's Baptist Catholic Church in Silver Spring, MD.



At Eileen's request, a fund has been established in her memory to support the needs of students at Jackson Road Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to JRES, with a note indicating it is for the Sharp Memorial Fund. Jackson Road Elementary School, 900 Jackson Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904, (240) 740-0800.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store