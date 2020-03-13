|
Elizabeth A. Eschbach, 88, a resident of Jade Circle, passed away November 23, 2019 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Elizabeth was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 17, 1930, the daughter of the late John and Margaret Crowley Gildersleeve. She attended and graduated from New York schools. Elizabeth moved to Vermont from Brookfield, CT in 1988. While in Connecticut she was employed by Lego Systems in the Customer Service Department and later as Secretary for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceutical Company, Ridgefield, CT. In 1988 she joined the Customer Service department for the Vermont Country Store in Manchester Center, VT where she worked until retirement in April 2005. Elizabeth is survived by her son John G. Kagian of Philadelphia, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Eschbach who passed away December 18, 1995. A memorial mass for Elizabeth will be held March 28,2020 at 11am at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester Center, VT. A time of fellowship and refreshments will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Manchester Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Mar. 13, 2020