Esther G. Cruikshank, 106, died on December 13, 2019 at Equinox Terrace surrounded by her family. Essie was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 7, 1913 the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Kirkman Gurney and attended local schools. She was married to William Cruikshank Sr on June 18, 1938 in Garden City, NY. She and Bill moved to Dorset, Vt in 1968. Essie loved to golf and had a few holes in one over her long golfing career. She was a member of the Dorset Field Club and the Ekwanok Country Club. She also enjoyed figure skating, yoga, and gardening. She took up art in her early 90s which gave her great joy. She was a member of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. Essie is survived by her children Essie Cantus and her husband J Reeve of Dorset, William Cruikshank Jr of Poultney, Vt, Nancy Rowe and her husband Larry of Sudbury, VT and Robin Chandler and her husband Henry of Dorset. She loved spending time with her grandchildren Bill, Laurie, Wendy, Jen, Dan, Rachel, Willy, Alice and 12 great grandchildren. Essie was preceded in death by her husband William Cruikshank Sr and a granddaughter Catherine. A celebration of the life of Esther G. Cruikshank will be announced at a later date. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Essie's memory may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert or Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visitwww.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 3, 2020