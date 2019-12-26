|
Evelyn Fay Mitchell Pierce of Manchester, Vermont, died peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born January 28, 1928, to Joseph Mitchell and Isabel Forsyth Mitchell, in Middletown, NY. She was married June 25, 1950, to her beloved husband, Clifford F. Pierce, who predeceased her in 2008. Mrs. Pierce was a graduate of Middletown High School, and New Paltz State Teacher's College, she taught kindergarten in Florida, NY, Walden, NY, and Berea Elementary in Montgomery, NY. After her teaching career, she became the owner and manager of Quail Hill Country Store. She was a long-time member of the First Reformed Church of Walden, NY. In 1987, Cliff and Evelyn moved to Manchester, VT to be closer to their children and grandchildren. The Pierces became members of the Federated Church of East Arlington, VT. By far, the greatest love in her life was her family. Evelyn is survived by her four children; son Clifford Pierce Jr and his wife Ann, daughter Cynthia Pierce Jamieson and her husband John, daughter Priscilla Pierce Eriksen and husband Edward, and daughter Jan Pierce; her twelve grandchildren, Sarah Pierce, Marisa Pierce Powers (Ross), Andrew Pierce (Kate), Kristian Jamieson (Christy), Ian Jamieson (Michelle), Anna Jamieson Leatherman (Edgar), Rachael Eriksen Brown (Joel), Rebecca Eriksen Bonnett (Seth), Lucas Eriksen (Kelli), Jessica Felter Scofield (Jon), Emilie Felter Mandaric (Bojan), Abigail Felter Williams (Alex); her twenty-six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford, and sisters Viola VanVessem and Helen Mitchell Brown. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Equinox Terrace in Manchester, VT, where Mrs. Pierce resided for the past 5 years. A memorial service will be led by Rev. John Mitchell on January 18th at 2pm at Equinox Terrace in Manchester, VT. Burial will take place in the spring at Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Middletown, NY. Memorial donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to The Vermont Food Bank, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. God Bless You.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Dec. 26, 2019