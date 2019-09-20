Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
631 S. State St.
Dover, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Holy Cross
631 S. State St
Dover, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Niles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Niles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Niles Obituary
NILES, FLORENCE K. (OLAYNACK)

Florence Niles of Dover, DE, formerly of Manchester, CT & Newport, RI died 9/9/19 at Dover Place Assisted Living. She was 95.

Survivors are her daughter, Judith Hodges & husband, Pete of Tampa, FL, her special niece, Elaine Cook, of Dover, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, if you wish to donate to the Dover Place Activities Program, please send Walmart Gift Card to, Dover Place c/o Beth Kelly, 1203 Walker Road, Dover, DE 19904.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Sept. 20 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now