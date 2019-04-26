|
|
Garry David Berlin, 85, formerly of Whitestone, NY, and retired to Stratton Mountain, VT, passed away April 17, 2019 at Bromley Manor in Manchester. Garry was born in Long Island, NY on July 2, 1933 the son of the late Samuel and Helen Berlin. Garry served in the Army and after earning his Bachelor Degree in Education, Garry was an English Teacher for the New York City Board of Education for many years. Garry will join his predeceased wife Margrit. Garry and Margrit were married for almost 40 years. Garry was a member of Israel Congregation of Manchester and enjoyed skiing, hiking, baking, donating to charities, and taking care of large breed dogs. Garry absolutely loved and adored his grandchildren. Garry is survived by his daughter Lorie Zelin, her husband Joshua, and grandchildren Adam and Madison of Shoreham, New York. A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2:30pm at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Garry's memory may be made to The Windham County Humane Society 916 West River Road, Brattleboro, VT or the 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 26 to May 17, 2019