Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Berlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry David Berlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Garry David Berlin Obituary
Garry David Berlin, 85, formerly of Whitestone, NY, and retired to Stratton Mountain, VT, passed away April 17, 2019 at Bromley Manor in Manchester. Garry was born in Long Island, NY on July 2, 1933 the son of the late Samuel and Helen Berlin. Garry served in the Army and after earning his Bachelor Degree in Education, Garry was an English Teacher for the New York City Board of Education for many years. Garry will join his predeceased wife Margrit. Garry and Margrit were married for almost 40 years. Garry was a member of Israel Congregation of Manchester and enjoyed skiing, hiking, baking, donating to charities, and taking care of large breed dogs. Garry absolutely loved and adored his grandchildren. Garry is survived by his daughter Lorie Zelin, her husband Joshua, and grandchildren Adam and Madison of Shoreham, New York. A graveside service will be held Friday afternoon at 2:30pm at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Garry's memory may be made to The Windham County Humane Society 916 West River Road, Brattleboro, VT or the 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester center, VT.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 26 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now