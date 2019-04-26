|
|
Genevieve M. Sheldon, 74, a resident of Torrey Knoll in Manchester VT, passed away April 14, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Genevieve was born in Manhattan, on June 2, 1944 the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace (Connolly) O'Toole. She graduated from the Academy of Mt. Saint Ursula in The Bronx, class of 1962 and attended Oneonta State College until 1964. Genevieve a long time resident of Arlington VT, worked as a speech teacher for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, secretary for the Sunderland Elementary School and then entered the health care industry. Genevieve loved dogs and particularly enjoyed watching the Westminster Dog Show. She enjoyed reading, listening to the sounds of Elvis and the Beatles, watching soccer and was a Boston Red Sox fan. She loved and cherished times spent with her family. Genevieve is survived by her children William (Rod) Sheldon and his wife Pamela of Springfield, VT, and Kate Sheldon and her husband Richard Hom of Manchester, her brother Thomas (Tommy) O'Toole of Hensonville, NY, sister Elizabeth King and her husband Ronald of Bellmore, NY, grandchildren Chelsea Thompson and her husband Vince Thompson, Michael Sheldon and his significant other Jamie Cannizzaro, Shay Paustian and her husband Jake Paustian, Alexander (Xander) Sheldon and great grandchildren Mattison, Sheldon, Jase and Elsie. She was preceded in death by her son Ian Sheldon who passed away in 2014. A celebration of the life of Genevieve M. Sheldon will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 11am at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Genevieve's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 26 to May 17, 2019