George Barrows Sherman died on March 7, 2019. A former history teacher and department chairman at Montville High School, Montville, Connecticut, Union, Maine, and Colegio Franklin Roosevelt, Lima, Peru, George completed his academic career with a National Endowment for the Humanities Teaching Fellowship at the University of Connecticut. He graduated from Worcester Academy in Worcester, MA in 1947 and earned a BA in Theater from the University of Maine, and an MA in History from the University of Connecticut. He also attended the Munson Institute of American Maritime History.
George loved the theater. He was a professional actor for two seasons at the Boothbay Playhouse in Boothbay, Maine and played in more than 40 community productions while living in Greenwich, Connecticut, Maine, and Peru. In addition to history George taught theater and greatly enjoyed directing plays with youngsters in Maine, Connecticut and Peru.
George was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1928. He grew up in Lakewood, Ohio. While George's father was serving in the Air Force during World War II, George attended Worcester Academy and later the University of Maine. He served in the Korean War and was sent to Germany where he taught basic English to the many soldiers who lacked command of reading and writing skills. Following his discharge and due to family commitments, he worked in New York City in the photoengraving business as an account executive for Beck Engraving and Conde Nast for 10 years before turning to teaching history and theater.
Upon retiring from Connecticut, he moved to Weston, Vermont and began teaching skiing at Bromley Mountain. While there he made many friends and formed a ski group for older skiers named the Silver Griffins. In Weston, he was an active volunteer on the village building and grounds committee, treasurer of the committee to prevent taxes from being increased as a result of Act 60, a member of the school board, and enjoyed the privilege of ushering at the Weston Playhouse.
As for pleasure, George was an ardent sailor and loved playing tennis, and in later years took up croquet. But most of all he loved skiing, and in so doing he cherished the mountains of the West, Canada, Germany, Austria, Italy and most of all those of Vermont and particularly Bromley Mountain where it all began in the late 1940's. And the greatest pleasure of all has been skiing with the love of his life, his wife, Mary Corinne Squire, with whom he has spent the final seven years of his life in Arlington, Vermont. He is also survived by his daughter, Suzanne Sherman, and his grandchildren Leif, Shelby and Becky, and his beloved poodle, Tristan.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Mar. 15 to Apr. 5, 2019