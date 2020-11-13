?George M. Dunn, Jr., a past resident of Manchester, died peacefully with his devoted wife at his side, on Oct 22, 2020. George was born in Summit, New Jersey on November 7, 1931, son of the late George M. Dunn, Sr., and Dorothy Hale Dunn.
He graduated from Blair Academy and Denison University. George proudly served his country in the United States Army. He could tell interesting stories from the time he was based in Alaska. He worked in banking in New Jersey where he rose to the level of Executive Vice President of a regional bank. But, as was his nature, he most enjoyed the role of Branch Manager in which his outwardly social nature helped build new relationships in communities where the bank opened new offices.
George took his family skiing every year for a week in Vermont, instilling a love of the Green Mountain State in the hearts of each of his children. So when it came time to make a change from his life in New Jersey, Vermont was the natural choice. When he resettled in his beloved Manchester, Vermont he worked at Stratton Mountain, Vermont Country Store, WEQX and the Eagle Nest/Rise projects before getting into real estate appraising. He then became a partner at Green Mountain Appraisals, a job he loved and retired from in 2016. George was passionate about healthy living and the outdoors, a passion he passed on to his children. He enjoyed cycling, jogging, hiking, skiing, canoeing and camping. It wasn't uncommon to see George out for a 30-40 mile bike ride thru the mountains with his close friend, Wendy Cram. His beloved wife, Millie was the love of his life. To see the pure joy in his eyes was to see just a fraction of the joy she brought him. When his health declined, he enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, jazz and classical music.
He is survived by his wife, Millie, brother; Robert and wife Barbara, children; Debra and husband Aubrey, Mark, Suzanne and husband Scott and step daughter; April and husband Paul, 4 granddaughters; Sierra, Jane, Anna and Marina, nieces and nephew and many great friends.
There will be a service on December 29 in Florida. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105