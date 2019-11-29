Home

Gerry L. Martin Obituary
GERRY "SKIP" LITTLEFIELD MARTIN passed away in North Palm Beach, Florida on November 18, 2019. He was 83 years old. Skip was born on August 26, 1936 in Keene, New Hampshire to parents Allen Lowe Martin and Margaret Persse Martin. He grew up in Keene, NH and attended Williams College. Skip served in the U.S. Navy as a gunnery officer on two different destroyers. He had a thirty year career in the paper industry with A T Clayton and as president of Horizon Paper Company in NYC. He was married to Nancy Baker Martin for over 55 years. They raised three sons: Scott, Jeffrey, and Gregory; whose wives are Andrea, Jessica, and Perrin, respectively. His grandchildren are Lily, Mack, Lucy, Kitter, Piper, and Alice. Skip belonged to Mount Kisco Country Club, Lost Tree Club, Shenorock Shore Club, Manursing Island Club, and the Ekwanok Country Club. He was a member of the US Senior Golf Association. Skip loved his family and friends and took great pride in them. Skip's brother Allen L. Martin predeceased him. A memorial service will take place on Saturday November 23, at 12:30 at Royal Poinciana Chapel, 30 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, FL; followed by a reception at Lost Tree Club.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20, 2019
