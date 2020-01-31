|
Newfane, VT - Gundela "Gundi" Weindl of Newfane, Vermont, died peacefully at her home on January 11, 2020, eight years after losing her beloved husband and soul mate, Eric.
Gundela Lina Hedwig Selma Clemenz was born February 22, 1942 in Lutterhausen, Germany, to Walter and Hildegard Clemenz. Gundi attended school in Germany and moved to the United States in 1963. Two years later, in December 1965, Gundi met the love of her life, Eric Weindl, Chef at Stratton Mountain Inn. They were married April 26, 1968 in Kissing, Germany. Later that year they began operating a restaurant at the Avalanche Lodge in Manchester, Vermont.
In April 1970, Eric and Gundi became proprietors of the Old Newfane Inn, then owned by Christoph Stumpe Castou. They became owners in 1978 and together they operated the inn for 42 years, until its closure in 2011. Under their proprietorship, the Old Newfane Inn became a renowned culinary landmark, serving meals and providing lodging to distinguished guests from around the world. Generations of families made it a tradition to return to the Newfane Inn to savor the splendid meals and the elegant country inn ambiance. Gundi loved spending time with guests and patrons and devoted herself to making visits at the inn a memorable experience.
Eric and Gundi provided support and guidance to many young persons who were trained and employed at the Inn.
Gundi is survived by her brother, Ortwin Clemenz, of Uetze, Germany.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Newfane Inn at a later time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gundi's memory may be made to Grace Cottage Hospital of Townshend, Vermont and New England Kurn Hattin Homes of Westminster, Vermont.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 31, 2020