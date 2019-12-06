|
|
Newhouse, Hendrica, C. (Hennie) of Manchester, VT, passed from this life on November 26, 2019, at the age of 95. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Gawlik (Joe); Barbara Peterka (Bruce); and Pam Badger (Bill); as well as grandchildren, Theodore and Charlotte Badger. In addition to her daughter, Wendy, Hennie had many caring and compassionate caregivers at Equinox Terrace, who were a blessing in her life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 29 years, Robert "Bob" Willem Newhouse. Born in Amsterdam in the Netherlands in 1924, Hennie lived through Nazi-occupied Holland. She emigrated to the United States in 1946, where she married Bob, the love of her life. Hennie and Bob raised their three girls in various cities around the U.S., eventually settling in Manchester. Hennie was a force of nature - she lived life on her terms. At 55, she realized her dream of becoming a teacher and had a fulfilling career at Manchester Elementary Middle School for 17 years. Hennie loved traveling the world, meeting and learning about people and using her creative talents to rehab homes. She was a master gardener and a lover of literature. A Celebration of Life and visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, at the First Congregational Church, Route 7A, Manchester Village at 1:00 p.m. Brewster-Shea Funeral Home will be serving the family, 802-362-1500. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casting for Recovery (www.castingforrecovery.org/donate/). To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 2019