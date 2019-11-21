Home

Henry T. Bronson, chef and co-owner of Bistro Henry in Manchester Center, passed away November 20, 2019. A celebration of life for Henry will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 at 2pm at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
