J. Donald McNamara, former President of the Interpublic Group of Companies, NY, died Sunday April 28, 2019 in Manchester, VT. He was 95. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynn Broward McNamara. His first wife Shirley Holdridge McNamara died in 2012.
Donald was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Feb. 28th, 1924, son of John T. and Agnes (Keating) McNamara. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1943, interrupting his studies to serve as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Seventh fleet in the Pacific theater of operations. After the war, he earned both a master's degree in Government and a law degree from Harvard University. After being admitted to the New York Bar in 1951, he began his legal career with Hull, Cunningham and Haywood, but took a two year leave to serve as Assistant U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York. Subsequently,he joined Wickes, Riddell, Bloomer, Jacobi & McGuire, and later became a partner at Nottingham & McEniry. In 1960, he joined the Interpublic Group of Companies as Secretary and General Counsel and served as President from 1980 until his retirement in 1985.
Donald was an honorable, intelligent, generous and witty man of notable style.He was passionate about foxhunting, skiing, tennis, and golf. He was a member and hunted with Fairfield County Hounds in Connecticut. He participated in downhill ski racing until his late 70's. He served two terms as President of the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills and was Chairman of the National Tennis Championships in 1965. A member of the Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, VT, he served on its Board of Governors and on the Board of Governors and President of the Dorset Field Club in Dorset, VT.
With an ear and eye for beauty, Donald had a life-long love of classical music and served on the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Opera Club becoming club President from 2004-2006. He had a great appreciation of antiques, in particular American and English furniture, fine art, and the decorative arts, especially ceramics and silver. He was a member of the American Ceramic Circle and The Silver Society, London.
The funeral Mass took place at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Manchester, Vermont on Tuesday April 30.
The burial took place in the family lot at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield, CT on Wednesday May 1, 2019
Arrangements were under the direction of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Manchester.
