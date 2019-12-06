|
James Garfield Llewelyn, 98 passed away peacefully on Nov. 25. James is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Gloria (Janssen) Llewelyn, son Jeffrey Llewelyn (Dunellen, NJ), and Anharad Llewelyn (Mike Olson) of Manchester, VT., three grandchildren Aubrey (Conor) Carpenter, Chelsea Edson, and Ethan Edson, and one great grandson, Bowen Carpenter. Born on July 9, 1921 in Pittsburgh, PA. to James G. Llewelyn, SR. and Ida (Doney) Llewelyn. A bombardier in World War II, James flew 29 missions in a B-17, serving in the Army Air Corps' 390th Division. He was stationed in Framlingham, England, flying over Germany and France in the height of the conflict in Europe. Upon return from the war, James embarked on a long and rewarding career as a professional artist. Through the GI Bill, James attended the Ad Art School of Pittsburgh, where he met his artist wife, Gloria as they were working in Fashion Illustration for Kaufman's Dept. Store. His career took him to Philadelphia, PA to be a commercial illustrator for John Wanamakers' men's fashion division. After he and Gloria ran The Art Shop and Gallery in Collingswood, NJ for ten years, James devoted his life to painting. James became well known for his Impressionistic style landscape paintings and portraits, as well as his lovely technique of Eglomise (reverse painting on glass). His work is in private collections throughout the United States. James raised his family in Haddonfield, NJ where he and Gloria lived for 38 years, before moving to Manchester, VT to be closer to their daughter, Anharad and her family. James continued painting right up to his last few weeks of a well-lived life. An avid walker, James spent his later years strolling throughout Manchester, always impeccably dressed, with a glint in his bright blue eyes and a readily shared smile. A man of many stories and limericks, James was a truly unique artist and gentleman who will be missed by many. The family will be having a private celebration of his extraordinary life in December. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Services have been entrusted to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Service, Manchester Center, VT. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in The Manchester Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27, 2019