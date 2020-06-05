Janet Casey, 100 a resident of Route 30, passed away May 26, 2020 at Bromley Manor in Manchester Center, VT. Janet was born May 18, 1920 the daughter of the late Erwin Roberts and Gertrude Seymour. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Rutland High School and Rutland Business College. Janet was employed in the office at Oakman Electric Supply in Rutland for a while. She was one of the first teachers at Zion Pre School at it's inception and was a substitute Post Master for Gertrude Molloy at the South Dorset Post Office for many years. She married Roy Casey March 22, 1942 and after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946, they had a successful building and electrical business and a small appliance and repair shop. She was a member for many years of the Dorset Home Dem Group and also of the National Rural Letter Carrier Auxiliary and Mt. Equinox Grange 494. She attended the First Baptist Church in Manchester. Janet enjoyed volunteering at the Thrift Shop, oil painting and crafts. She is survived by a daughter-in-law Carol Casey, 2 grandsons Silas (Sonya) and William (Katie) and great grandchildren Skylar, Milani, twins Riley and Taylor and Owen. She also was especially grateful for her faithful friends Lindy Mylott and Karen Parillo. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1977 a son in 1964 and a son in 2005. Janet is now back with all her family that had preceded her in death. According to Janet's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. If friend's desire, memorial gifts in Janet's memory may be made to The First Baptist Church in Manchester Kitchen Fund, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center VT
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.