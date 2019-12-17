Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Venable-O'Donohue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Roeth Venable-O'Donohue


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Janice Roeth Venable-O'Donohue Obituary
Janice 1937 - Roeth 2019 Venable-O'Donohue Manchester Village, Vt.

Janice, aka "Janie Pie". Loved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Wife to Colonel John "Jack" O'Donohue.

A dedicated volunteer for Riverwalk and Transitions Town Manchester, "I Matter, You Matter" and Reading Partners.

Fashion Editor at Glamour Magazine, Interior Designer and Harvard Attendee.

She was graceful and loving and a lover of all God's creatures. She expressed her gratitude for life each and every day- "I couldn't ask for anything more". Member of the Dorset Church. Dedicated Reeces Peanut Butter Cup eater.

Memorial service to be held in the spring. Donations in her name would gratefully be received at - Visiting Nurse Service - Hospice House 101 Laurel Rd., East Northport, NY 11731.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -