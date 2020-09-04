1/1
Jeffrey Dale Hayes
1962 - 2020
Jeffrey Dale Hayes, age 58, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. After a long battle with colorectal cancer, he left this Earth surrounded by his wife of 29 years, Sandy Zecher Hayes, and loving sons, Derrick, Brandon, Emmett, and Hunter. Jeff truly lived a life full of blessings as a father, husband, engineer, pilot, photographer, athlete, and patriot.

Born in Bennington, VT, Jeff was the son to the late Richard and Nadine Hayes and is survived by his sister, Debbie Hayes McGraw and predeceased by his brother Eric Hayes. He was a student and a scholar graduating first from Burr & Burton Seminary in 1980, the University of Vermont for his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1984, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his Master of Science. He served his country through his work at Boeing for over 30 years and during his time in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The family will be gathering for an informal celebration at 300 Green Mtn. Road, Manchester Ctr., VT on Sept. 19, at 3pm. Social distancing and masks are required.

Published in The Manchester Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
