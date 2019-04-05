|
|
Jeffrey Ross Hills, 73, passed away on March 28, 2019 at his home in Charleston, West Virginia. He leaves behind his beloved companion Nina Peyton, daughter Lucinda Hills Schieffer, son-in-law Ross Schieffer and grandsons Will and John Schieffer of Marblehead, MA. He also leaves two brothers, Andrew Michael Hills of Bolton, MA and Gerald Hills of Pahoa, HI. He was predeceased by Marion Smith Hills, his wife of 45 years, in 2014.
Jeff was born in New London, CT on June 4, 1945 and raised in Winchester, MA. He was a graduate of St. Mark's School ('63), Dartmouth College ('69) and Amos Tuck School of Business ('71). Jeff was also a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and often took the opportunity later in life to don his uniform and march in annual parades.
It was while Jeff was at Dartmouth that he met his future wife, Marion Smith. The two were married in Winchester, MA in December of 1969.
An avid fly-fisherman, Jeff took a job with the Orvis Company upon graduation from business school. It was that job that brought the couple to beautiful Dorset, Vermont, a place they would proudly call home for more than forty-years. It wasn't long before Jeff's entrepreneurial spirit and their shared love for the game of tennis, inspired Jeff and Marion to start up a successful tennis mail order business, Hills' Court. Shortly after selling Hills' Court, Jeff became a licensed stock-broker, a career he continued with mastery until his retirement.
During their time in Vermont, Jeff and Marion joined the Dorset Field Club where the two established lifelong friendships on the golf course, tennis and paddle tennis courts.
It was fly-fishing that ultimately lured Jeff to a tiny Bahamian island called Harbour Island in the late 1970s. Known at the time for being home to many an elusive bonefish, Harbour Island would quickly become Jeff and Marion's favorite home away from home. They returned year after year, drawn to the island's beauty and many wonderful people (both Bahamian and American). Over the years, Jeff also loved his many ventures to neighboring Spanish Wells, proudly navigating the Devils Backbone in his bonefish skiff to visit old friends.
It was in Harbour Island that Jeff and Nina Peyton ultimately reconnected; a relationship that brought Jeff much joy and loving companionship over the last few years of his life.
Jeff was a beekeeper, gardener, dog lover, fly fisherman, duck hunter, and motorcycle enthusiast. He was a certified SCUBA diver and a licensed pilot. Without a doubt, Jeff Hills lived every day to the fullest. His personality was larger than life and he will not soon be forgotten by the many who loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Anglican Church of Harbour Island in his memory. Checks should be made payable to St. John's Anglican Church and kindly mailed c/o Cindy Schieffer, 273 West Shore Drive, Marblehead, MA 01945.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 26, 2019