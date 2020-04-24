|
|
On April 8, 2020, John B. Casale Jr. died peacefully with his beloved wife Francoise at his side in their home in Manchester, Vermont. He lived a wonderful, full and active life, passing away just three weeks short of his100th birthday.
Services will be held this summer in Manchester, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in John's memory to Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home (www.hildene.org/sustaining/contributions) or the Southern Vermont Art Center (www.svac.org/make-a-donation).
To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Manchester Journal on Apr. 24, 2020