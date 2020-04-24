Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for John Casale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Casale Jr.


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Casale Jr. Obituary
On April 8, 2020, John B. Casale Jr. died peacefully with his beloved wife Francoise at his side in their home in Manchester, Vermont. He lived a wonderful, full and active life, passing away just three weeks short of his100th birthday.

Services will be held this summer in Manchester, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in John's memory to Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home (www.hildene.org/sustaining/contributions) or the Southern Vermont Art Center (www.svac.org/make-a-donation).

To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Manchester Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -