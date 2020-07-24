1/
Joseph Baxter
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Baxter, July 27, 1955 - July 2, 2020

Joe Baxter, a good brother, who passed away after battling cancer on July 2, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Dartmouth, New Hampshire.

Joe was a fine guy who always looked at the world through an optimistic lens. He grew up and worked in New York and spent the last ten years of his life in Vermont. He was a wonderful brother to Elizabeth Doering of New York, Kathleen Friedman of New York, Kim Marie Gray of Georgia and Tom Kauffmann of Utah. He was a much-loved uncle to Brian, Eddie, Elaina, Kyle, Robert and TJ. And he adored his grand-nephew, Jacob. Joe made friends wherever he went and supported those he loved no matter the cost, whether emotionally or physically. He always gave his all.

He will be missed, greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved