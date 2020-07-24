Joe Bucholt was born April 25th, 1920 at home, on the kitchen table, in New York City. He was the youngest of four children, and enjoyed a secure childhood until he was 13, when his beloved father, Harry Bucholtz, died of cancer. His mother, Rose, tried to earn enough to keep the family together but eventually had to send each of the children to live with relatives.



Joe graduated from high school at 16, went to live briefly in Palestine, where his oldest brother, Sam, was working. Joe was anxious to return to New York and his friends, and did so after less than a year. Upon his return, he joined the Communist Party as a way to enact social change.



Joe had a life-long passion for racial equality and economic justice and became a leader in various youth groups in New York, often traveling to help others in need of support or to organize in cities around the U.S.



Joe met the love of his life, Pearl Schneiweis, when he was 21; they married a few months later on February 14, 1942. Shortly after, Joe was drafted; he became a lieutenant in the army during WWII, fought in Italy and France, and returned home a wounded, decorated war hero.



Joe and Pearl had two children: a daughter, Geraldine, born in 1943 while Joe was in the army, and a son, Carl, born in 1947. A few years after the war, Joe followed in his father's footsteps and joined the printing trade, first in production, later as a salesman, and finally as co-owner of an offset lithography shop.



One of the high points of Joe and Pearl's life was the small house they built at Lake Waubeeka in Danbury, CT, where they entertained friends, relatives, and eventually grandchildren over the years. Joe and Pearl's four grandchildren - Dan and Maya (Carl's children, who graduated from BBA) and Robyn and Wendy (Geraldine's kids) - were doted upon and loved unconditionally, as were the seven great-grandsons who followed many years later.



Joe and Pearl enjoyed 70 years of marriage before Pearl died in 2012. At Pearl's memorial service, Joe shared the following: "Many people have asked me over the years what the secret is to our health and longevity; the answer is: sex and salads."



Joe loved being with people and felt very isolated after the pandemic shut down so many venues and stopped most social interactions. His son, Carl, brought him to Manchester to live out his remaining time surrounded by nature and cared for by Carl and his wife, Chris Anderson. Joe died at home on June 17, 2020. He will be missed by all who knew him.



