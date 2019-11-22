|
Joy L. Brass, 83, a resident of Nichols Hill Road in Dorset, VT, passed away peacefully on Friday November 15, 2019 at Bromley Manor in Manchester Center. The daughter of LeRoy A. and Christine (Johnston) LaRoche, she was born in Colonie, NY on January 13, 1936. Joy graduated from Wells College in Aurora, NY with a BA in English literature in 1957. She married her husband Tom on June 29, 1957. She later obtained a Masters in Library Science degree with honors from the University of Oklahoma. She and her family lived in many places: Montclaire, NJ, St. Louis, MO, Wichita, KS, Tulsa, OK, Cleveland, OH, London, England, Minneapolis, MN, Darien, CT, and Dorset, VT. She was an avid gardener, cook, collector, knitter, seamstress, bridge player and entertainer. She was a proud member of Mensa. She loved the outdoors where she enjoyed skiing, canoeing down many rivers, hiking and backpacking. She was always a ready traveler on the lookout for adventure and new experiences. She loved to say "Carpe diem!" She will be ever so lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her family. She leaves her husband Tom, children Andrew M. Brass, Nancy E. Brass, Robert S. Brass and Peter K. Brass, her daughter-in-law Grissel Louise Weseman, her granddaughters Audrey and Elsabeth and her brother LeRoy M. LaRoche. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Peter LaRoche. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joy's memory to the United Church of Christ in East Dorset, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Service P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert on Friday November 22 at 11am with Reverend James Gray officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Manchester Journal from Nov. 22 to Dec. 13, 2019