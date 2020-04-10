|
|
Kathleen Elaine Price Anderson died peacefully on 3/30/2020 of non-COVID19 natural causes in Minnesota. Born in 1942 in Bedford, Ohio to Oswald Price and Eva Longmore Price she was the younger sister of Noreen. As a descendant of Welsh Immigrants that suffered and survived the Great Depression, Kathy was inspired by fortitude and primed for happiness, while tempered by hindsight. She graduated Bedford OH High School in the class of 1960. She owned a Corvair and loved it. She never forgave Ralph Nader. After secretarial college, Kathy worked in administration for Standard Oil of Ohio where she could type 160 words per minute error free. At SOHIO she met her husband Richard "Dick" Anderson who was a chemical engineer. Kathy and Dick, along with his daughter Janice and his two sons Mark and Jim moved to Katonah, New York in 1968 where they built a house. The kids attended Bedford Central Schools, while Dick worked for Union Carbide in Elmsford, NY. Kathy and Dick had their son Jeff in 1972. She worked as a legal secretary, still typing 160WPM, from 1979 to 1984 when she then opened Katonah's "Sincerely Yours" Hallmark Card & Gift Shop. While retaining ownership of the shop but handing over management, Kathy returned to managing law practices in Mt. Kisco, NY where she worked until retirement in 2010. She liked knitting for a while, but loved cooking for guests and spending time with her Yorkies Holly, Abbey and Annie. Inspired by Julia Child, her passions were great food and fine dining, as well as Vermont, Rob Roy's, Ray Charles and - most of all - her close friends and their rotating dinner parties. In 2011 Kathy and Dick retired to their weekend home in Peru, VT which they had built in 1988. She was predeceased by Dick in 2017. In December 2019 Kathy moved to Edina, Minnesota to be with her son Jeff, his wife Melissa (who were married at Peru Congregational Church in October of 2017) and granddaughter Amelia Quinn. She is survived by her sister Noreen of Westbrook, CT; Janice and husband Yvon of Reston, VA and grandsons Eric of Washington, DC and Michael of Kyoto, Japan; Mark and fiance Susan of Marblehead, MA and grandson Christopher of NYC and his mother Laura of Beverly, MA; Jim and wife Eileen Simon and granddaughter Rebecca of Harrison, NY; and Jeff, Missy and Amelia of Minneapolis, MN. Service to be announced as soon as we can all gather safely once again. In the meantime, donations can be made in her name to: The Peru Congregational Church, Peru, VT 05152. To be informed of service info, please email Jeff Anderson at [email protected]
Published in The Manchester Journal on Apr. 10, 2020