Kathleen Wallace "Jane" Osterland


1931 - 2020
Kathleen Wallace "Jane" Osterland Obituary
On April 13, 2020, Kathleen "Jane" Wallace Osterland passed away peacefully at the age of 88, with her son, Andrew, at her side.

Some people are destined to take care of things, and it was clear from a very early age that Jane would become just such a person. Born and raised in Winnipeg, a graduate in Design from the University of Manitoba, Jane married Dr. Kirk Osterland in 1956. Brief stints in New York City, Paris, and London gave way to a ten-year adventure in St. Louis, Missouri, where Jane managed a successful interior design business. Then, it was on to Montreal for thirty-plus years where her house parties quickly became legendary. In their later years, Jane and Kirk spent time in southern Vermont (Dorset and Manchester) and often hosted family and friends there in refined, yet simple, splendor.

Jane could do everything; she was artistic, athletic, beautiful, kind, humble and smart. She kept the books, made the curtains, ran the Royal Victoria Hospital Women's Auxiliary, played bridge, tennis, and badminton, cooked, gardened, and helped her children navigate their young lives. Jane is survived by her husband, Kirk; her three children, Kathleen (Chris), Michael (Lisa) and Andrew; and her four cherished grandchildren, Kate, Alex, Beck, and Wes.

Everyone who knew Jane knows how fortunate we all were to have had her in our lives. When the time comes that we can gather, Jane's family will host a fitting celebration - she taught us very well...

Condolences: 14 Melbourne Ave, Westmount, QC H3Z 1H7.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
