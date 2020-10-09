1/
Kenneth Edward Weiss
1956 - 2020
Kenneth Edward Weiss, 64, of East Rupert passed away September 17, 2020. Kenny was born in Port Chester, New York on February 25, 1956. He was the son of the late Michael G. and Ann Mead Weiss. The majority of his career was spent in the marine industry, first as a sailmaker and then in retail sales. Although a native of Larchmont, NY he loved spending time in Vermont and recently transitioned here. He cherished time with his family and friends but the moments that he treasured the most were those spent with his nephews. Kenny is survived by his wife Barbara Weiss, his sister-in-law Catherine Bock, his nephews Christopher and Timothy Bock, and brother Michael Weiss. He was predeceased by his brother James Weiss. A celebration of Kenny's life will be held outside at the family home, 306 Rogers Road in East Rupert, on October 18th at 12:00pm. Per Vermont's COVID-19 protocols: face coverings are required, social distancing will be observed, there will be no singing and no reception. Please email Cathy at WeissKen64@gmail.com to let the family know you will be attending, and how many in your group so seating can be arranged. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Kenny's memory may be made to Rupert Volunteer Fire Co or Manchester Rescue Squad, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Manchester Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
34 Park Place
Manchester Center, VT 05201
802-362-1500
