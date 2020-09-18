Kevin Charles ("Charlie") O'Leary passed away September 12, 2020 at Albany Medical Center from cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for a bacterial infection. He is survived by his parents, Barry and Susan O'Leary of Jupiter, Florida and Dorset, Vermont; sisters Amy Carpi (Anthony) and Sarah O'Leary (Peter); aunt Sheila (Phil); uncle David (Dianne); great aunt Ruth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom he adored and adored him. Charlie was born on November 9, 1976 in Toronto, Canada and moved to Greenwich, CT at age 3. He graduated from Greenwich High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Vermont in 1999. Following a brief career at GE Capital he moved to Florida where he successfully managed a commercial shopping plaza for many years. For the past 10 years, Charlie contributed invaluable services as a property manager in Dorset while also performing an analyst role at the family owned mortgage lending company. Charlie was drawn to Vermont at an early age, enjoying its nature and beauty throughout his life. He was a gentle and kind person who could not do enough for everyone and was dearly loved by his entire family, Riley included. There will be a private family service. Rest in peace Charlie.