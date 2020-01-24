|
Louise Andrea Kelly, our Mama was born on May 7th, 1959, she burst into the world like a bright and glittering star which she continued to be for the rest of her life until her soul joined heaven on the eleventh of January, 2020.
Mama loved to learn, over the course of her life she received multiple achievements including a Bachelor's in Science, Graduating Police Academy as a sharpshooter and became a certified diagnostic cardiac echo sonographer from Hudson Valley Community College.
Her legacy lives on through her children Celia Desaree Bell (Joseph Bell) Holleigh Theresa Kelly, Lillian Sharon Kelly, Ian Michael Marcoux Jewett, and her two grandchildren Oliver Joseph Bell and one on the way.
Mama was truly amazing. Even though she worked a full-time job she always found time to have fun! Whether it was hiking, biking, kayaking, spending time at the beach or just adventuring. What was most important to her above all else was being a mom but she was also your best friend. She taught us to appreciate the smaller, quieter moments. From watching sunsets to listening to the streams in the woods, taking deep breaths and relishing the feeling of the warm sun on our faces. Mama always knew what to say, and there was never a more comfortable place than when you were wrapped up in her arms.
Mama could brighten up the darkest of rooms and her magnetic personality made you want to be around her. There was rarely a time when mama wasn't smiling or laughing.
She always loved to do fun stuff and dance around and be goofy. She was always there for you but more than that mom was the kind of person that made you happy just being with her. Mama always tried to find time for everything, her determination was one of her best qualities along with her kindness, humor, and bravery. Mama was a fighter, she met every challenge life put in front of her head-on with courage and spirit. She was fun and adventurous and was always up for a spur of the moment trip to the beach. All those ordinary moments weren't so small anymore, but something special that will stay with us forever. She was kind and loving, she was a safe place to call home and our guiding light in times of darkness. Now she shines down upon us as the bright and brilliant star she has always been.
Published in The Manchester Journal on Jan. 24, 2020