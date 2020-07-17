Lynn Marie Achee of East Arlington, VT, 64, died at home on July 3, 2020, after a brief bout with cancer.



Lynn was born November 20, 1955 in Torrington, CT. She moved to Vermont in 1983 and was a Dental Assistant for Dr. Richard F. Heilemann DDS in Manchester, VT. She was a valued member of his practice for 35 years until her retirement in 2018. During her work life, she forged lifelong friendships and considered her co-workers, their spouses, children and pets her family. She loved going to work every single day.



Cycling and running were lifelong passions. Lynn excelled at uphill racing, winning the 1985 Mt. Washington Bicycle Hillclimb and placing 4th in the 1988 Mt. Washington Road Race. When she wasn't racing Lynn had nothing to prove to her running and riding companions, and often hung back to encourage slower members in the group.



Lynn summited one hundred eleven of New England and New York's peaks over 4000'. She hiked end-to-end on Vermont's Long Trail. Her love of mountains drew her to climb Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano, and Pakistan's Karakoram and Nepal's Himalaya, and in the French and Swiss Alps.



She met the love of her life contra dancing in 1995. She and Tony filled their home with books, art and mementos from their travels. They married in 2006. Tony introduced Lynn to the joys of sea kayaking; they took pleasure exploring Somerset Reservoir, the Maine coast and Canada's coastal islands. In winter they snowshoed and cross-country skied. Together they explored distant lands and cultures. One of Lynn's most memorable moments was when Tony presented her with a ring in the Taj Mahal on Valentine's Day.



Lynn crisscrossed the globe; journeying to over twenty countries. Her adventures taught her that she could live simply with only what she carried on her back. Each trip opened her eyes to new cultures and ideas, which influenced her ever-expanding world view.



Lynn easily found ways to bring people together and was an inspiration to many. She leaves a community of loving friends and family who will always remember her zest for life, positive outlook, generosity, compassion, ability to see beauty in life's simple things, her love of the outdoors, and her wonderfully eclectic fashion sense. She rarely said "No" to any favor that was asked of her, or refused an invitation to a party, an art exhibit opening or a midnight hike. She valued experiences and friendships more than life's material trappings.



Lynn is survived by her husband, Tony DiGiacomo, her mother Alice Achee of Torrington, CT and her siblings; Trish Berg, Jeffrey and Richard Achee. She was pre-de-ceased by her father John Achee.



A celebration of her life has not yet been scheduled. Gifts may be made in her memory to Prospect Mountain Assoc. in Woodford, VT, to help maintain the ski trails she loved.



